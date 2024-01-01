2024 Gulf Area Rover Romp

Join the Gulf Coast Land Rover Club in Robertsdale, Alabama half way between Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida at the Grand River Motorsports for the Gulf Area Rover Romp.

The Gulf Coast Land Rover Club is a proud member of Association of North America Rovers Clubs (ANARC) and is excited to be one of three ANARC Events for 2024.









Driver & Truck

Registration for a licensed driver. -- Access to all Gulf Area Rover Rally (GARR) activities. -- Meal ticket for the Saturday night dinner. -- Event t-shirt. -- ID badge and Rally vehicle markings. -- Primitive camping.

Passenger

Registration for age 16 y.o. and older. -- Access to all Gulf Area Rover Rally (GARR) activities. -- Meal ticket for the Saturday night dinner. -- Event t-shirt. -- ID badge.





Gulf Coast Land Rover Club extends a warm welcome to all Land Rover lovers; wherever you are from, to join us for the Gulf Area Rover Romp!





Primitive camping on site at Grand River Motorsports is included in GARR registration. For additional lodging options, please visit the MSRR website. Additional accommodations are available ....









The Grand River Motorsports pavilion will be the center of registration and most activities. Participants who choose to stay elsewhere are still able to drive in and visit the Grand River Motorsports for social activities and to visit sponsors.













All drivers must be a current member of the Gulf Coast Land Rover Club, or a member of a club participating with the Association of North American Rover Clubs (ANARC) and in good standing. To become a member of Gulf Coast Land Rover Club, please send a message to [email protected] for more information. We would welcome your involvement.





All vehicles and passengers participating in official Gulf Area Rover Romp (GARR) events are required to be registered. Any non-registered vehicles or passengers will be asked to immediately register if space is still available. Any refusal to do so, or inability due to the event being sold out, will require the individuals/group in the vehicle to leave the Gulf Area Rover Romp immediately.





All participating vehicles are required to be Land Rovers. Rebadging other vehicles does not qualify.





For further questions about registration please contact Gulf Coast Land Rover Club, at [email protected]



