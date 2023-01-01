Home Run for Hope

You won't want to miss this! Homerun for Hope is a Coed Softball tournament benefiting ASPIREKids. What is ASPIREKids? An El Dorado County non-profit supporting youth who have experienced trauma or live in low-income circumstances. in 2023 just under 1200 youth were served, but there's more to do! With your help, we can ensure services for more youth in need! For more information about ASPIREKids visit www.aspirekidseldorado.org.





Here's what to expect:

-3GG - Coed Hybrid (At least 3 females on the field at a time)

-3 HR Equalizer up to 5

-$20 Unlimited HR Wristband (1 per team)

-ASA Style 55-minute games (new new inning after 50)

-All bats allowed except for senior





Raffle Prizes!!

Snack Bar!!





We will be collecting new and gently used athletic shorts, sweats, and leggings in sizes Youth Small to Adult XXL for boys and girls.





If you have any questions please get in touch with Jeremy Butler at 530.748.8558.



