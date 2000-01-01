All Creation Sings: 2024 Choral Festival

Join The Emmanuel Choir for All Creation Sings: A Choral Festival for Maryland!





Over the course of two special days, participants will have opportunity to grow as singers & musicians, to make new friends & deepen existing connections, and to sing & rehearse glorious choral music together. The weekend culminates on Sunday afternoon with an exciting concert sung by the festival choir, accompanied by brass quintet, organ, and percussion.





Registration for this exciting weekend is FREE for all participating singers! The only expectation is that each singer — or, their home choirs/parishes — will purchase (or otherwise legally obtain) scores of the festival repertoire.





On Saturday, participants will have option to sign up for two workshops before breaking for lunch (onsite lunch option is available) and returning for a full choir rehearsal on Saturday afternoon. The weekend culminates in a festival choir performance, with brass, organ, and percussion on Sunday afternoon at 4pm.





NOTE: Emmanuel Church is fully-accessible, with ramp access and an elevator connecting all levels of the building. Ample street parking is available in the neighborhood, and several private lots are located nearby.