Unbridled Online Auction

The bearer of this certificate is entitled to 2 seats at the Long Range Ballistics 3-day Course from Liberty Hill Precision Firearms: https://libertyhillprecision.com/ This class will teach ballistics, long range shooting hunting techniques, wind calls, and how to build an accurate shooting solution for any rifle for any distance. Learn to use the gear necessary for a successful long-range shot. Students will be shooting a variety of rifles and calibers at distances from 200 yards to 1 Mile and beyond! You will use our rifles and ammo for this class, but if you have a 1MOA capable rifle and ammo along with a scope capable of dialing in MOA or MIL contact us first about bringing it. Lodging, meals by our ranch Chef, and all drinks and beverages provided at additional cost.

