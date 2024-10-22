Unbridled Online Auction

Liberty Hill Precision Firearms -- https://libertyhillprecision.com/ has generously donated this custom rifle based on a Curtis Scout Action, right-handed, fluted bolt with a trued and precision mounted Schneider barrel, all made right here in Texas. The barrel is chambered in the classic .308 Winchester cartridge for maximum flexibility in hunting and target shooting.
The barreled action is mounted in a Magpul Pro-700 Stock with a MDT Bipod. Fire control is managed with a Trigger Tech Special single stage trigger. The trigger is adjustable from a 1 to 3.5 lbs to conform to any shooter.
Mounted on top is a Vortex Strike Eagle 5-25x optic ready to engage targets from 100 yards to 1000 yards with subMOA accuracy.
This firearm and its accommodations would retail for over $5000. Place your bids!
Adansonia African Safari Hunt
$1,200
Starting bid
The Unfiltered Traveler and Adansonia Safaris are graciously donating a trophy hunt safari in the Limpopo Province of South Africa for one hunter and one non-hunter. The hunt will be for 7 days and will include Ground Transportation to and from the Airport. This trip also includes lodging, meals, drinks (to Include Alcoholic beverages). The Lodge consist of Six air-conditioned rooms, each with their own bathroom and maid service every day.
Adansonia Safaris offers an excellent opportunity to the average hunter all the way to the most advanced. This hunt will be for a hunter who shoots a Bow or Rifle.
This hunt package will also include one Impala’s trophy fees!
Expiration - December 2025
Exclusions - Airfare, Tips, special permits
Local contact: Chad McDowell (ph): 928-237-0648
Long Range and Ballistics Course for TWO
$1,000
Starting bid
The bearer of this certificate is entitled to 2 seats at the Long Range Ballistics 3-day Course from Liberty Hill Precision Firearms: https://libertyhillprecision.com/
This class will teach ballistics, long range shooting hunting techniques, wind calls, and how to build an accurate shooting solution for any rifle for any distance. Learn to use the gear necessary for a successful long-range shot.
Students will be shooting a variety of rifles and calibers at distances from 200 yards to 1 Mile and beyond!
You will use our rifles and ammo for this class, but if you have a 1MOA capable rifle and ammo along with a scope capable of dialing in MOA or MIL contact us first about bringing it.
Lodging, meals by our ranch Chef, and all drinks and beverages provided at additional cost.
1956 World Series -- Larsen | Yogi cards & autographed balls
$10,500
Starting bid
Cal Ripken, Jr. Framed Autographed Photo -- 3000th hit
$2,800
Starting bid
Includes letter of authenticity.
Ian Kinsler ball and bat
$1,100
Starting bid
Roger Staubach autographed football
$600
Starting bid
Mike Ditka autographed football
$400
Starting bid
Pat Sommeral autographed football
$150
Starting bid
Republic Gun Club 1-Year Titanium Membership | Texas LTC
$350
Starting bid
This package includes a Titanium Membership to the premier Republic Gun Club in Waco:
https://www.republicgunclub.com/
Membership includes:
Unlimited Range Access, Online Reservations, 10% off select retail products, 4 guest passes, 4 handgun and rifle rentals, 10% off in-house training classes, invitation to member exclusives, $15 off FFL transfers, and more.
Additionally, you will receive a Texas License to Carry Class by Insight Consulting at their private range.
Sponsor Pearl in 2025!
$250
Starting bid
Sponsor Pearl in 2025! The winner of this bid will have their name or organization name on the Unbridled website under Pearl's picture as her sponsor for 2025 and the opportunity to do a "meet and greet" with this sweet mare.
This helps cover hay, feed, annual vet checks, immunizations, teeth float, and farrier services for the year.
Sponsor Ariel in 2025!
$250
Starting bid
Sponsor Ariel in 2025! The winner of this bid will have their name or organization name on the Unbridled website under Ariel's picture as her sponsor for 2025 and the opportunity to do a "meet and greet" with this sassy girl!
This helps cover hay, feed, annual vet checks, immunizations, teeth float, and farrier services for the year.
Sponsor Big Red in 2025!
$250
Starting bid
Sponsor Big Red in 2025! The winner of this bid will have their name or organization name on the Unbridled website under Big Red's picture as his sponsor for 2025 and the opportunity to do a "meet and greet" with this gentle giant.
This helps cover hay, feed, annual vet checks, immunizations, teeth float, and farrier services for the year.
