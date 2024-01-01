Lincolnton Food Wine & Brew Festival

Here is more information ...

Top notch food trucks, a mix of fine artists, farmer's market vendors, local breweries and wineries and distilleries from the region. All of the fun is set on the backdrop of quaint Downtown Lincolnton!

The Lincolnton Food, Wine & Brew Fest appeals to foodies, wine enthusiasts, craft brew connoisseurs, art & music lovers and anyone looking for an enjoyable afternoon. There is something for everyone. You’ll find local citizens and out-of-town visitors participating in the day’s events. There are activities and offerings for individuals, groups and families!