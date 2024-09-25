Sat, Oct 26th 10:30-12:30 @ Oak Cliff Cultural Center slowdanger’s STech is a movement workshop focused on exploring contemporary and postmodern techniques through a creative and performative lens. We will work with physical rigor as a motor to unfold the possibility of our body’s intuitive intelligence through a combination of phrase material, groove, floor work, mobility/stability exercises and textural improvisational modalities. Participants will sweat, inflate, collapse, take up space and connect to pleasure, effort and each other. Dancers will be challenged to view their technical foundations as a support system for further risk taking and expansion. STech asks participants to use their technique as a grounding mechanism to further character development, physical efficiency, qualitative filters, world building and more. This class is a research based class and allows space for taking time to discover pathways and question how it can evolve and change for each unique mover.

