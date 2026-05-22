Vibrant, textured paint strokes in shades of pink, purple, and orange fill the background, with white text overlaying the foreground announcing "STEELITE INTERNATIONAL SHOWROOM" and "10 SEPTEMBER".
LOOP Youngstown Arts + Culture Center

Hosted by

LOOP Youngstown Arts + Culture Center

About this event

Groundwork

201 E Commerce St fl 5

Youngstown, OH 44503, USA

Sponsor Ticket Package
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets to an evening of cocktails and culinary artistry with LOOP Youngstown

Sponsors will be named on our website and in press releases about the event

Donation add-on: Emerging Artist Fellowship Sponsor
$20,000

Supports our ability to support artists working in the visual or literary arts who are in the early stages of their creative careers. During the fellowship period, selected artists will receive a free studio in LOOP Youngstown’s new art space at 805 Mahoning Ave. along with a monthly stipend for supplies. Throughout the fellowship, artists will work with LOOP staff to develop opportunities for public engagement. Fellows will also participate in professional development and networking activities designed to build skills needed for a career in the arts.


Donors will be named Emerging Artist Fellowship Sponsors with their names (or someone they honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to their artist fellow's studio.

Donation add-on: Gallery Exhibition Sponsor
$10,000

Supports gallery exhibition opportunities for local artists.

The donors will be named the Gallery Exhibition Sponsor for one of LOOP's upcoming exhibitions.

Donation add-on: Studio Sponsor
$5,000

Supports our ability to offer affordable studio space to local artists.

Donors will be named Studio Sponsors with their names (or someone they honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to their sponsored studio for one year.

Donation add-on: Mural Fund
$2,500

Help cover our walls--both interior and exterior--with local artwork.

Donors will be named on our website.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!