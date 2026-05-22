Groundwork

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About this event
8 tickets to an evening of cocktails and culinary artistry with LOOP Youngstown
Sponsors will be named on our website and in press releases about the event
Supports our ability to support artists working in the visual or literary arts who are in the early stages of their creative careers. During the fellowship period, selected artists will receive a free studio in LOOP Youngstown’s new art space at 805 Mahoning Ave. along with a monthly stipend for supplies. Throughout the fellowship, artists will work with LOOP staff to develop opportunities for public engagement. Fellows will also participate in professional development and networking activities designed to build skills needed for a career in the arts.
Donors will be named Emerging Artist Fellowship Sponsors with their names (or someone they honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to their artist fellow's studio.
Supports gallery exhibition opportunities for local artists.
The donors will be named the Gallery Exhibition Sponsor for one of LOOP's upcoming exhibitions.
Supports our ability to offer affordable studio space to local artists.
Donors will be named Studio Sponsors with their names (or someone they honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to their sponsored studio for one year.
Help cover our walls--both interior and exterior--with local artwork.
Donors will be named on our website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!