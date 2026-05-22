Groundwork

Supports our ability to support artists working in the visual or literary arts who are in the early stages of their creative careers. During the fellowship period, selected artists will receive a free studio in LOOP Youngstown’s new art space at 805 Mahoning Ave. along with a monthly stipend for supplies. Throughout the fellowship, artists will work with LOOP staff to develop opportunities for public engagement. Fellows will also participate in professional development and networking activities designed to build skills needed for a career in the arts.





Donors will be named Emerging Artist Fellowship Sponsors with their names (or someone they honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to their artist fellow's studio.