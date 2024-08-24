13th Annual National R&B Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sponsorship form

Naming rights to special awards • Prominent Sponsor name recognition in all press releases • Prominent mention as Sponsor at ceremony • Speaking opportunity at ceremony • Prominent exhibit space in a high-traffic area • Logo placement on Step & Repeat banner (Red Carpet) • Prominent mention as Sponsor in all social media and media promotions • Prominent logo placement at the event venue • Logo placement on event t-shirt & merchandise • Photo opportunity with celebrity inductees • Advertisement in Program Booklet: logo on cover & full-page ad inside book • 20 VIP tickets and preferred seating • 50 general admission tickets

Naming rights to special awards • Prominent Sponsor name recognition in all press releases • Prominent mention as Sponsor at ceremony • Speaking opportunity at ceremony • Prominent exhibit space in a high-traffic area • Logo placement on Step & Repeat banner (Red Carpet) • Prominent mention as Sponsor in all social media and media promotions • Prominent logo placement at the event venue • Logo placement on event t-shirt & merchandise • Photo opportunity with celebrity inductees • Advertisement in Program Booklet: logo on cover & full-page ad inside book • 20 VIP tickets and preferred seating • 50 general admission tickets

More details...