Spring trip 2024 to Gatlinburg

Marching band students have the opportunity to travel to Gatlinburg to attend the Smoky Mountain Music Festival. This trip is scheduled for April 25-28, 2024. The cost includes transportation, festival fee, Dollywood ticket and lodging (no meals included). Fundraiser opportunities will be upcoming to offset this cost. However, the fee has been divided into installments of $150 per month. Due dates are 12/15/23, 1/15/24, 2/15/24. Any fundraising will be deducted from your final payment(s). To secure your band students trip, your first deposit is due on 12/15/23.