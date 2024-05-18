Cheeseburger in Paradise 2024

All you can eat Burgers, Chicken, Beverages, Sides and more! Live music by The Waterman. Saturday May 18, 2024 from 4-7PM. Door prizes and raffles too. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door.





The Virginia Beach Elks Lodge #2268 is a fraternal organization dedicated to supporting our Veterans and our Community throughout Virginia Beach and the Tidewater Area. Since forming the Virginia Beach Elks Lodge has donated over $3.8 million in goods, services and cash to Veterans and Community programs. With Elks "So long as there are Veterans the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them."







