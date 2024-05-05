Thank You Gifts

Offered by
This is a beautifully done lithograph by Fine Art painter Amy Dixon depicting Anna lying over the top of one of her Anna 4 Paws Canine First Aid Kits. This Giclee lithograph measures 24x20 and comes printed with a matte finish. The lithograph comes unframed but please message us for framing options.
Great for collectors!!!
PREMIUM QUALITY STAINLESS STEEL: This travel tumbler with two straws has been constructed with a sturdy stainless steel body, a material lauded for its durability. Effective insulation with a see-through removable cap to keep your drinks hot and cold.
✅ DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: This tumbler has an attractive powder coated finishing that will give you a good grip at all times. The compact shape fits into your hand and most cup holder indestructible, scratch resistant, no temperature transfer, safe and easy to clean over time.
✅ VACUUM INSULATION: Our vacuum thermos insulated tumbler, with splash proof lid keeps it sweat-free from the outside, no matter what you drink. The ultimate portability and comfort large mouth makes it easy to drink.
✅ ENVIRONMENT-FRIENDLY: Take our tumbler with you to keep you hydrated and enjoy your beverages all day long. This product is BPA free and complies with FDA standards. It has less impact on the environment than a single-serving container.
Inspired by the traditional New Orleans water meter cover, this Bella + Canvas CVC t-shirt is a Cotton/Poly Blend that is both breathable and absorbent and provides exceptional durability. Shirt: Heather Aqua Art: White/Royal Blue
*Unisex sizing
*Shoulder taping
*Sideseamed
*Tear away label
*Pre-shrunk
Full front, traditional, A4P Logo w/ Full Back Circle Logo. This particular logo has a reproduction of Anna’s actual paw print inside the circle!
Hanes Unisex "Perfect-T "4.5 oz., 100% ring spun cotton, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hems, Modern fit, Tear away label, Made with sustainably sourced USA grown cotton
Intrepid 40oz Vacuum Sealed Tumbler w/ handle and optional straw.
Our newest hat offers 3D embroidery in military green on an all-black Richardson 173 Hybrid FLEXFIT/Snapback hat with a performance sweat band! One of the most comfortable hats available!
Richardson 115CH Adjustable Hat
Leather Patch
Color: Teal Heather / Birch
Richardson 115CH Adjustable Hat
Leather Patch
Color: Red Heather / Birch
Please add this item to your cart if the order is being shipped. Please consider adding additional S&H if your order is a large order.
