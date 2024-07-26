IT Courses

Welcome to the Network Essentials course, where we delve into the fundamental principles and practical applications of modern networking technologies. This course is designed to equip you with a comprehensive understanding of network infrastructure, protocols, and operations necessary for building and maintaining robust networks in today’s digital landscape. By the end of this course, you will not only have a solid foundation in Network Essentials but also the practical skills to design, implement, secure, and troubleshoot networks effectively in various organizational environments.
JOIN US AS WE EMBARK ON THIS JOURNEY TO MASTER THE ESSENTIALS OF MODERN NETWORKING.
NETWORK ESSENTIALS
COURSE OBJECTIVE
COURSE DETAILS
00 Network Models
01 Cabling and Topology
02 Ethernet Basics
03 Ethernet Standards
04 Installing a Physical Network 05 TCP/IP Basics
06 Routing
07 TCP/IP Applications 08 Network Naming 09 Securing TCP/IP 10 Switch Features 11 IPv6
12 WAN Connectivity
13 Wireless Networking
14 Virtualization and Cloud Computing 15 Data Centers
16 Integrating Network Devices
17 Network Operations
18 Protecting Your Network 19 Network Monitoring
20 Network Troubleshooting
ENROLL NOW
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
LINUX ESSENTIALS
Free
Welcome to the LINUX Essentials course, a comprehensive program designed to equip participants with essential skills for mastering the Linux operating system. This course provides a foundational understanding and practical knowledge necessary for effective Linux system administration and usage. Throughout the course, participants will engage in practical exercises and labs to reinforce their learning and prepare them to apply their skills in real-world scenarios effectively.
COME ALONG WITH US AS WE DELVE INTO MASTERING THE FUNDAMENTALS OF THE LINUX OS.
LINUX ESSENTIALS
(ARABIC)
COURSE OBJECTIVE
COURSE DETAILS
00 Introduction
01 Lab Setup
02 Manipulating Files
03 Processing Text Files 04 Basic Boot Process
05 Maintaining Processes 06 Configuring Network
07 Managing Users
08 Handling Storage
09 Backup and Restore Files 10 Manage Software
11 File Security
12 Mandatory Access Control 13 System Security
14 Linux Firewalls
15 Automation and Scripting
16 Automation Jobs
17 Version Control
18 Virtual and Cloud Environments 19 System Orchestration
ENROLL NOW
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
