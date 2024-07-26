IT Courses

Welcome to the Network Essentials course, where we delve into the fundamental principles and practical applications of modern networking technologies. This course is designed to equip you with a comprehensive understanding of network infrastructure, protocols, and operations necessary for building and maintaining robust networks in today’s digital landscape. By the end of this course, you will not only have a solid foundation in Network Essentials but also the practical skills to design, implement, secure, and troubleshoot networks effectively in various organizational environments. JOIN US AS WE EMBARK ON THIS JOURNEY TO MASTER THE ESSENTIALS OF MODERN NETWORKING. NETWORK ESSENTIALS COURSE OBJECTIVE COURSE DETAILS 00 Network Models 01 Cabling and Topology 02 Ethernet Basics 03 Ethernet Standards 04 Installing a Physical Network 05 TCP/IP Basics 06 Routing 07 TCP/IP Applications 08 Network Naming 09 Securing TCP/IP 10 Switch Features 11 IPv6 12 WAN Connectivity 13 Wireless Networking ENROLL NOW FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA 14 Virtualization and Cloud Computing 15 Data Centers 16 Integrating Network Devices 17 Network Operations 18 Protecting Your Network 19 Network Monitoring 20 Network Troubleshooting

