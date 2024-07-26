ARAB CULTURAL CENTER

Hosted by

ARAB CULTURAL CENTER

IT Courses

NETWORK ESSENTIALS item
NETWORK ESSENTIALS
Free
Welcome to the Network Essentials course, where we delve into the fundamental principles and practical applications of modern networking technologies. This course is designed to equip you with a comprehensive understanding of network infrastructure, protocols, and operations necessary for building and maintaining robust networks in today’s digital landscape. By the end of this course, you will not only have a solid foundation in Network Essentials but also the practical skills to design, implement, secure, and troubleshoot networks effectively in various organizational environments. JOIN US AS WE EMBARK ON THIS JOURNEY TO MASTER THE ESSENTIALS OF MODERN NETWORKING. NETWORK ESSENTIALS COURSE OBJECTIVE COURSE DETAILS 00 Network Models 01 Cabling and Topology 02 Ethernet Basics 03 Ethernet Standards 04 Installing a Physical Network 05 TCP/IP Basics 06 Routing 07 TCP/IP Applications 08 Network Naming 09 Securing TCP/IP 10 Switch Features 11 IPv6 12 WAN Connectivity 13 Wireless Networking ENROLL NOW FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA 14 Virtualization and Cloud Computing 15 Data Centers 16 Integrating Network Devices 17 Network Operations 18 Protecting Your Network 19 Network Monitoring 20 Network Troubleshooting
LINUX ESSENTIALS item
LINUX ESSENTIALS
Free
Welcome to the LINUX Essentials course, a comprehensive program designed to equip participants with essential skills for mastering the Linux operating system. This course provides a foundational understanding and practical knowledge necessary for effective Linux system administration and usage. Throughout the course, participants will engage in practical exercises and labs to reinforce their learning and prepare them to apply their skills in real-world scenarios effectively. COME ALONG WITH US AS WE DELVE INTO MASTERING THE FUNDAMENTALS OF THE LINUX OS. LINUX ESSENTIALS (ARABIC) COURSE OBJECTIVE COURSE DETAILS 00 Introduction 01 Lab Setup 02 Manipulating Files 03 Processing Text Files 04 Basic Boot Process 05 Maintaining Processes 06 Configuring Network 07 Managing Users 08 Handling Storage 09 Backup and Restore Files 10 Manage Software 11 File Security 12 Mandatory Access Control 13 System Security ENROLL NOW FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA 14 Linux Firewalls 15 Automation and Scripting 16 Automation Jobs 17 Version Control 18 Virtual and Cloud Environments 19 System Orchestration

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!