Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts Judicial Independence Benefit 2024

222 N 20th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Champion
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
Ticket includes: registration for twelve (12) attendees, name included in the event press release, verbally acknowledged as a sponsor from the podium, logo on event emails (approx. 8,000 recipients), message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event, message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event, social media post individually recognizing you/your organization, sponsorship recognition in event marketing, including website and social media, and logo displayed prominently on event signage. (Note: 9,580$ is tax-deductible)
Proponent
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Ticket includes: registration for ten (10) attendees, verbally acknowledged as a sponsor from the podium, logo on event emails (approx. 8,000 recipients), message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event, message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event, sponsorship recognition in event marketing, including website and social media, and logo displayed prominently on event signage. (Note: 7,150$ is tax-deductible)
Reformer
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Ticket includes: registration for eight (8) attendees, logo on event emails (approx. 8,000 recipients), message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event, message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event, sponsorship recognition in event marketing, including website and social media, logo displayed prominently on event signage. (Note: 4,720$ is tax-deductible)
Organizer
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Ticket includes: registration for six (6) attendees, listed on event emails (approx. 8,000 recipients), message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event, message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event, and recognition in event signage. (Note: 2,290$ is tax-deductible)
Advocate
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Ticket Includes: registration for four (4) attendees, message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event, message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event. (Note: 860$ is tax-deductible)
Campaigner
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Ticket includes: registration for two (2) attendees, message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event, message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event. (Note: 430$ is tax deductible)
Regular
$150
This is a ticket for the in-person event. (Note: 115$ is tax deductible)
Regular
$65
This is a ticket for the virtual event.
Gov. Employees/Pub. Interest Law/Recently Admitted Attorneys
$100
Recently admitted attorneys pertains to lawyers who have been practicing 5 years or less are eligible for this ticket. This is a ticket to the in-person event. (Note: 65$ is tax-deductible)
Gov. Employees/Pub. Interest Law/Recently Admitted Attorneys
$40
Recently admitted attorneys pertains to lawyers who have been practicing 5 years or less are eligible for this ticket. This is a ticket to the virtual event.
Judges / Students
$60
This is a ticket to the in-person event. (Note: 25$ is tax-deductible)
Judges / Students
$10
This is a ticket to the virtual event.
