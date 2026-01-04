2026 Big Red Dinner Event - A Fright to Remember

🎟️ Score a VIP Table! 🎟️

Upgrade your night and experience the Big Red Dinner Event like a true VIP! Each VIP Table seats 8 guests and includes an exclusive package designed to make your evening extra special.

✨ VIP Table Includes:

• Dinner for 8 guests

• Beer & wine bar access

• A “snacky” charcuterie plate for your table

• Optional business signage at your table

• Business logo featured in our event program

• One free signature drink per person

• One ONE TIME USE “skip-the-line” bar pass per person

• Priority dinner service — one of the first 10 tables to eat (out of 33)

• One free 50/50 ticket per person

• One VIP parking spot per table

This is the ultimate way to enjoy our biggest fundraising event of the year—premium perks, prime seating, and a night full of frightfully fun memories.

VIP tables are limited and highly sought after, so don’t wait to claim yours!