Beloveds A Nania Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Beloveds A Nania Foundation Inc

About this event

SPONSORSHIP Opportunity for 4th Annual vEDS Fundraiser In Memory of Angelo Nania Jr. (Spring 2025)

John Hughes Club--1305 86th St

Brooklyn, NY 11228, USA

SPONSORSHIP-Richard Pryor Level
$1,000
Keep the laughs and energy all night! Included in this package is 2 Seats at our Spring Event; Company Logo listed on all social media as we promote our event, as well as in our newsletter; Prominent Business recognition on display at our event; Verbal recognition at our event; Link from BELOvEDS web site to your company website.
SPONSORSHIP-Joan Rivers Level
$500
Help us make memories that will last a lifetime. This package will be used for a major raffle gift; Prominent Business recognition on display at our event, as well as promoted on our social media; Verbal recognition at our event; Link from BELOvEDS web site to your company website. (Example of Major Gifts: Apple Product(s); Big Screen TV) We would also accept NEW unopened item(s) donated to us, equivalent value to $500 for the same sponsorship level.
SPONSORSHIP-Robin Williams Level
$250
This package will be promoted on our social media; Verbal recognition at our event; Link from BELOvEDS web site to your company website.
SPONSORSHIP--Improv Level
$50
This is general sponsorship of support

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!