Want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day for longer than 24 hours? Join us for the first Colerain Celtic Festival with food, music, crafts, and more.

Admission and parking are free

Irish pub buffet by Pine Grove Hall ($45 + tax)

Pub-style traditional Irish music with musicians from State College Area Irish Sessions

Workshops to learn to play the bodhran and the bones from 1:00 - 2:00



Guinness, Celtic-themed and Colerain crafts, and Colerain flowers available for sale

In a traditional Irish session, musicians gather at a table in a pub and play reels, jigs, and other traditional songs. There's no sheet music - you learn the tunes by listening to them. You're welcome to bring your own stringed instrument and see what you can pick up. If you take part in one of the workshops, you may be able to play percussion along with the fiddles, guitars, flutes, and other instruments.