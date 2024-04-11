Project My Day, Inc.

Project My Day, Inc.

(Sponsorship) Holiday Shopping Kickoff & Fashion Show Fundraiser (3)

110 Country Club Rd

Walden, NY 12586, USA

Run of Show
$5,000
Exclusive | First right of refusal for 2024 Four (4) VIP show tickets Prominently listed on ALL event promotions Including radio advertisements! Speaking opportunity at the event Company representative at check-in Ability to put your literature/samples in swag bags Hyperlinked logo on our website for one (1) year Prominently displayed in the day-of-program
Du Jour
$3,000
Three (3) show tickets Logo displayed at the event Recognition during Social Media Campaign Ability to put literature/samples in swag bags Hyperlinked logo on our website for 1-year Logo displayed on the day-of-program Logo on the show registration page
Avant-garde
$2,000
Two (2) show tickets Ability to put your literature/samples in swag bags Hyperlinked logo on our website for 1-year Logo on the show registration page Logo displayed on the day-of-program
Glitterati
$1,000
One (1) show Ticket Ability to put literature/samples in swag bags Logo on the show registration page Logo displayed on the day-of-program
Swag-Swiped
$500
Exclusive to Swag Bags (6) | first come, first serve Ability to put your literature/sample in swag bags Logo on the show registration page Logo on Swag Bag
Brand/Boutique- $200
$200
​Space to sell fashions, etc., at the event Company Logo and Contact info. Listed in the event program ​Thanked on Social Media (Contact Amanda for more information)
Vendor
$60
Limited to 10 spots! Includes: (1) space that can accommodate a 6’ table (Direct sale, Gift Shops, Etc.) Company name listed in the event program Thanked on our social media page 1 hr of hors D’Oeuvres and unlimited soft drinks for 1 person a donation of $21.65
General Admission
$60
Includes: 1 hour of Hors D' Oeuvres Unlimited Soft Drinks Fashion Show Shopping event Swag Bag Donation of $21.65
VIP Admission
$80
Includes: 1 hour of Hors D' Oeuvres Unlimited Soft Drinks Fashion Show w/ reserved front-row seating Shopping event w/ early access (11 am access before event starts) Swag Bag Donation of $41.65

