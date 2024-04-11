(Sponsorship) Holiday Shopping Kickoff & Fashion Show Fundraiser (3)

Exclusive | First right of refusal for 2024
Four (4) VIP show tickets
Prominently listed on ALL event promotions Including radio advertisements!
Speaking opportunity at the event
Company representative at check-in
Ability to put your literature/samples in swag bags
Hyperlinked logo on our website for one (1) year
Prominently displayed in the day-of-program
Exclusive | First right of refusal for 2024
Four (4) VIP show tickets
Prominently listed on ALL event promotions Including radio advertisements!
Speaking opportunity at the event
Company representative at check-in
Ability to put your literature/samples in swag bags
Hyperlinked logo on our website for one (1) year
Prominently displayed in the day-of-program
Du Jour
$3,000
Three (3) show tickets
Logo displayed at the event
Recognition during Social Media Campaign
Ability to put literature/samples in swag bags
Hyperlinked logo on our website for 1-year
Logo displayed on the day-of-program
Logo on the show registration page
Three (3) show tickets
Logo displayed at the event
Recognition during Social Media Campaign
Ability to put literature/samples in swag bags
Hyperlinked logo on our website for 1-year
Logo displayed on the day-of-program
Logo on the show registration page
Avant-garde
$2,000
Two (2) show tickets
Ability to put your literature/samples in swag bags
Hyperlinked logo on our website for 1-year
Logo on the show registration page
Logo displayed on the day-of-program
Two (2) show tickets
Ability to put your literature/samples in swag bags
Hyperlinked logo on our website for 1-year
Logo on the show registration page
Logo displayed on the day-of-program
Glitterati
$1,000
One (1) show Ticket
Ability to put literature/samples in swag bags
Logo on the show registration page
Logo displayed on the day-of-program
One (1) show Ticket
Ability to put literature/samples in swag bags
Logo on the show registration page
Logo displayed on the day-of-program
Swag-Swiped
$500
Exclusive to Swag Bags (6) | first come, first serve
Ability to put your literature/sample in swag bags
Logo on the show registration page
Logo on Swag Bag
Exclusive to Swag Bags (6) | first come, first serve
Ability to put your literature/sample in swag bags
Logo on the show registration page
Logo on Swag Bag
Brand/Boutique- $200
$200
Space to sell fashions, etc., at the event
Company Logo and Contact info. Listed in the event program
Thanked on Social Media
(Contact Amanda for more information)
Space to sell fashions, etc., at the event
Company Logo and Contact info. Listed in the event program
Thanked on Social Media
(Contact Amanda for more information)
Vendor
$60
Limited to 10 spots!
Includes:
(1) space that can accommodate a 6’ table
(Direct sale, Gift Shops, Etc.)
Company name listed in the event program
Thanked on our social media page
1 hr of hors D’Oeuvres and unlimited soft drinks for 1 person
a donation of $21.65
Limited to 10 spots!
Includes:
(1) space that can accommodate a 6’ table
(Direct sale, Gift Shops, Etc.)
Company name listed in the event program
Thanked on our social media page
1 hr of hors D’Oeuvres and unlimited soft drinks for 1 person
a donation of $21.65
General Admission
$60
Includes:
1 hour of Hors D' Oeuvres
Unlimited Soft Drinks
Fashion Show
Shopping event
Swag Bag
Donation of $21.65
Includes:
1 hour of Hors D' Oeuvres
Unlimited Soft Drinks
Fashion Show
Shopping event
Swag Bag
Donation of $21.65
VIP Admission
$80
Includes:
1 hour of Hors D' Oeuvres
Unlimited Soft Drinks
Fashion Show w/ reserved front-row seating
Shopping event w/ early access (11 am access before event starts)
Swag Bag
Donation of $41.65
Includes:
1 hour of Hors D' Oeuvres
Unlimited Soft Drinks
Fashion Show w/ reserved front-row seating
Shopping event w/ early access (11 am access before event starts)
Swag Bag
Donation of $41.65
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!