Live Q&A with Suzanne Gunn, BSc., IFSS The Motherload Neurodivergent Family Sleep Consultant





Suzanne is a lived-experience educator and certified Infant and Family Sleep Consultant specializing in sleep for autistic and PDA families. She works with families to investigate the root causes for challenges with their children's sleep.





Suzanne lives on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada but works virtually worldwide. You can find her on Instagram @themotherload.nd. sleep or on her website motherloadsleepspecialist.com





Submit your questions for Suzanne here: https://forms.gle/SX4kTZ8Uqg8QE4xE7