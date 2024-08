All tickets are $1 each.





1 ticket each- Gatorade, Water, Popcorn, Cotton Candy, Ice Pops

2 tickets each- Snow Cones, Hot Dogs





Dunk-A-Teacher $5 for 3 throws

Leis 2 for $1

5th Grade Grad Signs $5 each





All Concessions first come, first serve and while supplies last.

All Sales Final