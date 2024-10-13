2024 Halloween Party - RSVP & Purchase

$10 (optional) ticket donation is for HAA student(s) and their immediate family only. This is a private event. Choose “1” ticket per family and add all names attending below. There is also a ticket option for those that are unable to donate to this event.

$10 (optional) ticket donation is for HAA student(s) and their immediate family only. This is a private event. Choose “1” ticket per family and add all names attending below. There is also a ticket option for those that are unable to donate to this event.

More details...