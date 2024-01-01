Logo
West Allegheny Girls Soccer Sponsorship

West Allegheny Girls Soccer invites you to be our partner this season. We will be recognizing our Sponsors as follows:


$1000
 Elite		$500
Platinum		$250
 Gold		$100
Silver
Sponsor Banner hung at Home Games:LARGE LogoLogoPrinted NamePrinted Name
Sponsor T-Shirt:LARGE LogoLogoPrinted NamePrinted Name
Acknowledgement at all Home GamesYesYesYes
Acknowledgement at Soccer BanquetYes


Logos/Website shared on our Social MediaYes



Your donation will provide support for our athletes, including gear and equipment for our players, after-game meals throughout the year, and a year-end banquet to celebrate the accomplishments of the team. The donations that we receive from businesses will help ease the financial burden on our players' families, thereby making the program accessible to a larger group of girls.


* Elite and Platinum sponsors, please email a high-resolution (300 dpi or greater) log in PDF, JPG, or TIFF format to: [email protected]


** Sponsor T-Shirts will be pink in order to simultaneously advertise our Sponsors AND to show our support for Breast Cancer Awareness.

