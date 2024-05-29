Mixed Media: Mastering Printing with a Gelli Plate

In this one day workshop, learn to make unique monoprints using a Gelli plate. You will be shown various printing techniques which will include painting and drawing directly on the reusable plate, using stencils and building textures and surface. This will be a fun day of printing and experimenting with different methods and materials.

Maria Malatesta is a painter and has been teaching art for 20 years. She has taught at The Artroom in Topsfield, Montserrat College of Art, Rocky Neck Art Colony and privately. She lives on the North Shore and she says her work is influenced by the changing colors of nature. Visit Maria's website: www.mariamalatesta.com













Class meets:

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

From 10 to 3

The Cultural Center at Rocky Neck

6 Wonson Street