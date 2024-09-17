2025 Donald W. DeBouse Honorary Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Gain unmatched visibility as the exclusive Main Event Sponsor. This premier package features your brand prominently at the registration area and includes your name and logo on the event's website and promotional materials for a year. Enjoy a display table to showcase your brand, literature inclusion in registration bags, and digital signage at a tee box. Your sponsorship also covers a 4-player team's entry and lunch. Plus, you'll have the unique opportunity to address the audience as the Official Starter.
Enhance your visibility with Gold Sponsorship, featuring your brand at the registration area, on our website, promotional materials, and social media for a year. This level includes a display table for your brand, literature in registration bags, digital tee box signage, and covers a 4-player team's lunch and entry fee.
Silver Sponsors enjoy brand recognition on our website, promotional materials, and social media for a year. Benefits include literature in registration bags, digital tee box signage, and a 4-player team's lunch and entry fee included.
This sponsorship level includes your literature in registration bags, digital tee box signage, and covers a 4-player team's lunch and entry fee, providing visibility while supporting our cause.
As a Lunch Sponsor, your logo will be featured on a tee box and included in registration bags. Your company name will also be listed on the B.E.A.M. Foundation's website, enhancing your brand's visibility.
This sponsorship features your logo on a tee box and in registration bags, with your company name on the B.E.A.M. Foundation's website, spotlighting your support.
Gain visibility with your logo on a tee box and in registration bags, plus your company name on our website, highlighting your crucial support.
Showcase your brand with a logo on a tee box and include your literature in registration bags, connecting directly with participants.
This level places your logo on a tee box and includes your literature in registration bags, offering targeted exposure at a competitive event.
Your logo will appear on a tee box and in registration bags, aligning your brand with the celebratory aspect of the tournament.
As a Water Sponsor, your logo will be prominently displayed on a tee box, ensuring visibility throughout the event.
