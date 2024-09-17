2025 Donald W. DeBouse Honorary Golf Tournament

Gain unmatched visibility as the exclusive Main Event Sponsor. This premier package features your brand prominently at the registration area and includes your name and logo on the event's website and promotional materials for a year. Enjoy a display table to showcase your brand, literature inclusion in registration bags, and digital signage at a tee box. Your sponsorship also covers a 4-player team's entry and lunch. Plus, you'll have the unique opportunity to address the audience as the Official Starter.