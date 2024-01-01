Hello Summer of 2024 Fundraiser - Wellness for All

Set sail with us aboard the Moondance Cat catamaran on June 20th to ring in the summer of 2024.

Tailgate on shore from 7PM-8PM

Board 8:00PM-8:15PM

8:15-10:15 Sunset Sail





Donation of $35 will include food and music and benefits Wellness for All Services in their mission in helping the aging and disabled stay as healthy and happy in thier own homes as long as possible.





There will be a cash bar on board and you can BYOB for the tailgate hour only. We will also have some drinks available for you at the tailgate.





Bring a light jacket as it does tend to get breezy and cool after sunset.



