Royal Family Kids Camp Comedy Night

Join us for a night of high-energy, interactive improv comedy for ALL AGES!

There will also be an exciting silent auction and concessions available. From great-grandchildren to great-grandparents, the whole family is welcome to come, shed your burdens, and laugh!





Every dime supports Royal Family Kids Camp-Lockport!





Royal Family Kids Camp (RFKC) is a weeklong summer camp serving children from the foster care system. Many of these children have experienced abuse and neglect. Our camp offers these children a weeklong escape to have fun and just be kids.

They will be able to participate in a variety of activities including swimming, hiking, woodworking, and more. Each day they will get to hear about the love of God through bible stories, worship, and prayer. And most of all they will get to experience the love of Jesus through our incredible team of counselors and staff.





Show presented by Well Versed Comedy, a faith-based comedy team located in the Chicago suburbs. Well Versed Comedy believes in the power of laughter to bring people together and break the power of stress that we all feel! Well Versed has performed at The Second City Training Center, The Comedy Shrine, Gutty's Comedy Club, and opened for nationally touring Christian Comic Bob Smiley, as well as performed fundraisers for five chapters of Royal Family Kids Camps.











