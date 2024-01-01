Centering Palestine: Narratives Challenging Injustice

Join us for an evening of uplifting voices and stories that challenge dominant narratives on injustice. Our esteemed speakers Miko Peled and Karam Dana will share their experiences and analyses that provide nuance and context for the Palestinian struggle.





This thought-provoking event will go beyond surface-level discourse to build greater understanding and solidarity. All ticket proceeds will cover event and venue expenses. ALL additional profits will be donated to charity.





This is a rare opportunity to listen, ask questions, and engage with realities in Palestine. Together, we can confront oppression and reimagine paths toward justice. Your attendance and support makes this event possible.





*Snacks & Refreshments will be provided*

Kane Hall (KNE), 4069 Spokane Ln NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Room 120