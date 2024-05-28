Silent Auction

Six-Month Membership to Belvedere Cigar Lounge Location: 239 North Whitehorse Pike, Lawnside, New Jersey Website: http://belvederelounge.net Description: Indulge in the ultimate cigar experience with a six-month membership to the prestigious Belvedere Cigar Lounge, one of the premier cigar lounges in the South Jersey area. This exclusive membership offers you the following benefits: - Access to the Lounge: Enjoy full access to our luxurious lounge, where you can relax and unwind in a sophisticated and comfortable setting. - Exclusive Events: Participate in members-only events, including cigar tastings, meet-and-greets with industry experts, and special gatherings. - Premium Selection: Choose from a wide selection of high-quality cigars in our well-stocked humidor. - Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow cigar enthusiasts and professionals in a welcoming and friendly environment. Whether you are a seasoned aficionado or new to the world of cigars, the Belvedere Cigar Lounge membership offers an unparalleled experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to join an elite community of cigar lovers. Gifting Option: The winner can gift this membership to a friend or family member, making it a perfect present for any cigar enthusiast. How to Redeem: The winner can contact Rafiq Baker at 917-553-9014 to activate their membership and start enjoying all the benefits that Belvedere Cigar Lounge has to offer.

