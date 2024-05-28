Silent Auction

Take home a piece of Eagles history with this authentic signed DeVonta Smith jersey! This exclusive item is a must-have for any die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan. DeVonta Smith, the talented wide receiver who has already made a name for himself in the NFL, proudly signed this jersey for our auction. Display it proudly in your collection or wear it to show your support for the Eagles on game day. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own a piece of memorabilia from one of the team's rising stars. Bid now and add this signed DeVonta Smith jersey to your collection!
AJ Brown Football and Photo Bundle
$100
Starting bid
Embrace the Philadelphia Eagles spirit with this exclusive package featuring a signed AJ Brown football and photo! This limited edition set showcases the talent and dedication of the Eagles' star wide receiver. The signed football is a prized possession that is sure to become the centerpiece of your collection, while the signed photo captures AJ Brown in all his glory on the field. Whether you're a die-hard Eagles fan or a collector of sports memorabilia, this package is a must-have for showing your support for the team. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to own these signed items by one of the most exciting players in the NFL. Bid now and add this special AJ Brown signed football and photo set to your Eagles memorabilia collection!
Jason Kelce Signed Photo w/ Certificate of Authenticity
$50
Starting bid
Celebrate Eagles excellence with this extraordinary piece - a signed Jason Kelce photo! This exclusive item pays tribute to the talent and dedication of Philadelphia Eagles' legendary center. The signed photo captures a moment of true greatness on the field, showcasing Jason Kelce's skill and passion for the game. Whether you're a die-hard Eagles fan or a collector of sports memorabilia, this piece is a must-have for honoring the team and its exceptional players. Jason Kelce has left an indelible mark on the Eagles, and now you can own a piece of that legacy with this unique signed photo. Display it proudly in your space as a symbol of Eagles pride or add it to your collection of memorabilia. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a signed photo by one of the Eagles' most iconic players. Place your bid now and add this special Jason Kelce signed photo to your Eagles collection!
Pete Rose Signed Baseball Bat
$75
Starting bid
Exclusive and sought-after Pete Rose memorabilia featuring a signed baseball bat by the legendary player himself. A must-have for sports enthusiasts and collectors alike. Place your bid now and own a timeless piece of baseball history!
Aaron McKie & Marc Jackson Signed Basketball
$50
Starting bid
Authentic and collectible autographed basketball from Philadelphia 76ers legends Aaron McKie and Marc Jackson. Rare and exclusive Philadelphia 76ers memorabilia featuring a signed basketball by esteemed players Aaron McKie and Marc Jackson. Perfect for die-hard fans and collectors looking to add a unique piece to their collection. Bid now and own a piece of basketball history!
Foursome at Ramblewood
$150
Starting bid
Exclusive Golf Experience: Bid on a Golf Foursome at the Prestigious Ramblewood Country Club! Ramblewood Country Club offers 27 holes of championship golf for players of all skill levels. The White course features wide open fairways and large greens manicured to perfection. Our Red course is similar in design, yet it is viewed as a longer, more challenging and rewarding course. The Blue course has tighter fairways and undulating greens that pose a true test of shot making. The combination of nines give golfers a true variety when playing Ramblewood.
Radnor Valley Country Club Outing
$220
Starting bid
Exclusive Radnor Valley Golf Experience with member Kevin Dow (246) to include all golf fees and dinner.
With golfers of all ages and abilities, you can enjoy a casual round, a competitive match, or time on the course with your family. Best of all, with no tee times and a brisk pace of play, you can “sneak out for a quick round” or enjoy the day with fellow members, guests, or the kids. Radnor Valley offers monthly events for men, women, seniors, mixed groups, and an active junior golf program. We feature a full practice facility with two putting greens, short game improvement area and grass tee driving range.
Belvedere Cigar Lounge 6 month Membership
$200
Starting bid
Six-Month Membership to Belvedere Cigar Lounge
Location: 239 North Whitehorse Pike, Lawnside, New Jersey
Website: http://belvederelounge.net
Description:
Indulge in the ultimate cigar experience with a six-month membership to the prestigious Belvedere Cigar Lounge, one of the premier cigar lounges in the South Jersey area. This exclusive membership offers you the following benefits:
- Access to the Lounge: Enjoy full access to our luxurious lounge, where you can relax and unwind in a sophisticated and comfortable setting.
- Exclusive Events: Participate in members-only events, including cigar tastings, meet-and-greets with industry experts, and special gatherings.
- Premium Selection: Choose from a wide selection of high-quality cigars in our well-stocked humidor.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow cigar enthusiasts and professionals in a welcoming and friendly environment.
Whether you are a seasoned aficionado or new to the world of cigars, the Belvedere Cigar Lounge membership offers an unparalleled experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to join an elite community of cigar lovers.
Gifting Option:
The winner can gift this membership to a friend or family member, making it a perfect present for any cigar enthusiast.
How to Redeem:
The winner can contact Rafiq Baker at 917-553-9014 to activate their membership and start enjoying all the benefits that Belvedere Cigar Lounge has to offer.
