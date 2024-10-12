Southeastern Social Care Collective's Silent Auction

Gift basket includes a large 14-24" dried floral wreath, a mini 3" floral wreath, a mini bouquet, a meadow basket, and a set of photo cards from Blawesome Farm; a set of handmade coffee mugs from Creature Camp Studio, and a set of handpoured candles from Joe's Wax. (Shipping is available within the contiguous US.) Winning bid chooses the organization to receive money generated from the auction.

