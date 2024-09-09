WHISKERS, WAGS & WINE event ticket (SOLD OUT EVENT)

A fun-filled afternoon at the beautiful Dorcich Family Vineyards
~ Buffet Lunch ~ Live Music ~ Silent Auction ~
The fair market value of the Whiskers, Wags, & Wine event is $45. The remaining $40 is considered a donation and may be tax-deductible.
A fun-filled afternoon at the beautiful Dorcich Family Vineyards
~ Buffet Lunch ~ Live Music ~ Silent Auction ~
The fair market value of the Whiskers, Wags, & Wine event is $45. The remaining $40 is considered a donation and may be tax-deductible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!