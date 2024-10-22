“Gather with Love and Gratitude, Celebrate with Heart” Senior Thanksgiving Party

Premium logo placement on all digital promotions and event flyer
Recognition in event opening remarks
Company booth at the event
Featured in OCCCS’s newsletter and website and social media for one year
Harvest Sponsorship
$1,000
Prominent logo placement on event digital promotions and event flyer
Recognition during the event program
Company booth at the event
Acknowledgment on OCCCS’s website and social media Event visibility
Autumn Sponsorship
$750
Thankful Sponsorship
$500
Logo inclusion on event digital promotions and event flyer
Company booth at the event
Acknowledgment on OCCCS’s website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!