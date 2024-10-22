Orange County Chinese Community Service

“Gather with Love and Gratitude, Celebrate with Heart” Senior Thanksgiving Party

101 Mariposa

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Cornucopia Sponsorship
$1,500
Premium logo placement on all digital promotions and event flyer Recognition in event opening remarks Company booth at the event Featured in OCCCS’s newsletter and website and social media for one year
Harvest Sponsorship
$1,000
Prominent logo placement on event digital promotions and event flyer Recognition during the event program Company booth at the event Acknowledgment on OCCCS’s website and social media Event visibility
Autumn Sponsorship
$750
Thankful Sponsorship
$500
Logo inclusion on event digital promotions and event flyer Company booth at the event Acknowledgment on OCCCS’s website

