MP Association of Dallas - Fathers Day Celebration

6701 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093, USA

Inviting MPAD family to celebrate fatherhood on Fathers day eve. Join us for our popular Dal Baafle party - some fun, food, culture and celebration mixed together with friends and family


Fill the signup sheet to pick your item from available slot


https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C094EAFA923A3FCC52-daal


This celebration is for MPAD members and requires advance registration. Limited seats available due to occupancy limitation at the venue. 


Please note

  • Visit us at http://mpad.foundation to check out more about our organization.  
  • MPAD members enjoy special privileges and discounted event tickets for all our events. Considering to join MP Association of Dallas as a member? Check out  https://bit.ly/MPAD2023Membership for annual membership registration. 
  • Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable  
  • The terms, conditions and disclosure for events hosted by MP Association of Dallas are available on its website at http://mpad.foundation/home/full-disclosure/.  
  • Zeffy offers free service to non-profit organizations like ours. While entering your payment details, the platform allows you for a voluntary donation (to Zeffy) to support its cause. You can customize by choosing the "Other" option.


General Secretary, 

MP Association of Dallas

https://mpad.foundation 

