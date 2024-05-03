Beta Alpha Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
About this raffle
Sales closed
Father's Day Raffle
Win Tickets For Your Favorite Sports Team
$20
Two sports themed baskets that include swag and game-day tickets for your favorite home teams: Jacksonville Jaguars - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - OR one basket that will include Sticks and Spirits. The more tickets you buy, the more opportunities you have to win!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!