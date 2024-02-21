Teeing Up for Charity: Hope Center Foundation's Inaugural Golf Charity Tournament

The package includes entry for one foursome, signage at a designated golf hole, prominent logo placement on tournament banners and signage at the event entrance, registration table, and luncheon and awards ceremony tables. Additionally, you will receive recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies and the option to speak before the tournament and during the awards ceremony. Platinum Sponsors will also receive recognition on Hope Center Foundation's website, social media platforms, and our monthly newsletter distributed to 400+ households and the opportunity. Lastly, you can include promotional materials in the luncheon program and event gift bags. Luncheon and drink tickets are included.

