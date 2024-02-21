Teeing Up for Charity: Hope Center Foundation's Inaugural Golf Charity Tournament

The package includes entry for one foursome, signage at a designated golf hole, prominent logo placement on tournament banners and signage at the event entrance, registration table, and luncheon and awards ceremony tables. Additionally, you will receive recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies and the option to speak before the tournament and during the awards ceremony.
Platinum Sponsors will also receive recognition on Hope Center Foundation's website, social media platforms, and our monthly newsletter distributed to 400+ households and the opportunity. Lastly, you can include promotional materials in the luncheon program and event gift bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
The package includes entry for one foursome, signage at a designated golf hole, prominent logo placement on tournament banners and signage at the event entrance, registration table, and luncheon and awards ceremony tables. Additionally, you will receive recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies and the option to speak before the tournament and during the awards ceremony.
Platinum Sponsors will also receive recognition on Hope Center Foundation's website, social media platforms, and our monthly newsletter distributed to 400+ households and the opportunity. Lastly, you can include promotional materials in the luncheon program and event gift bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Gold Sponsor: "Hope Champion"
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
The package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement in the tournament program and on select event materials and communications, recognition during the event welcome address and awards ceremony, and the opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Gold Sponsors will also receive recognition on the Hope Center Foundation's website and social media platforms.
The package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement in the tournament program and on select event materials and communications, recognition during the event welcome address and awards ceremony, and the opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Gold Sponsors will also receive recognition on the Hope Center Foundation's website and social media platforms.
Silver Sponsor: "Community Supporter"
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement on signage at the event entrance, and the opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
This package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement on signage at the event entrance, and the opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Lunch Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement in the program,
logo placement on luncheon tables, buffet/serving tables, and stations, and recognition during luncheon and awards ceremony.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
This package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement in the program,
logo placement on luncheon tables, buffet/serving tables, and stations, and recognition during luncheon and awards ceremony.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement in the program, and the opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
This package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement in the program, and the opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Beverage Sponsor
$5,000
This package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement and signage at the clubhouse bar, logo placement on custom koozies, the opportunity to include promotional materials in event bags, and recognition during the welcome address.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Deadline: The logo must be received by 5 pm on Friday, June 21, 2024, to honor the custom koozie sponsorship benefit.
This package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement and signage at the clubhouse bar, logo placement on custom koozies, the opportunity to include promotional materials in event bags, and recognition during the welcome address.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Deadline: The logo must be received by 5 pm on Friday, June 21, 2024, to honor the custom koozie sponsorship benefit.
Cart Sponsor
$3,500
This package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement in the program, logo placement on player carts, and signage, logo placement on scorecards, and the opportunity to include promotional materials in event bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
This package includes entry for one foursome, logo placement in the program, logo placement on player carts, and signage, logo placement on scorecards, and the opportunity to include promotional materials in event bags.
Luncheon and drink tickets are included.
Hole Sponsor: "Fairway Friend"
$2,500
This sponsorship includes signage at a designated golf hole and logo placement in the program.
This sponsorship includes signage at a designated golf hole and logo placement in the program.
General Team: “Fantastic 4”
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This ticket includes entry for one foursome, luncheon and drink tickets, and gift bags.
This ticket includes entry for one foursome, luncheon and drink tickets, and gift bags.
General Golfer: "Lone Soldier”
$150
This ticket includes tournament entry for one golfer, luncheon and drink tickets and gift bag.
This ticket includes tournament entry for one golfer, luncheon and drink tickets and gift bag.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!