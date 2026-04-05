9D Breathwork In-Person

9D Breathwork: A Hero Journey





The 5 Primary Trauma Imprints

This journey is for the seeker ready to perform "shadow surgery" on the foundational wounds of the human experience. It is specifically designed for those who find their adult lives haunted by recurring patterns of abandonment, chronic people-pleasing, or an unshakable sense of "not belonging."

If you recognize that your current emotional triggers are actually echoes of childhood imprints—separation, rejection, and shame—this session provides the structured somatic container to finally face them. It is for the individual who is tired of managing their symptoms and is ready to deconstruct the internal architecture of their pain to make room for radical self-worth.





Description:

The 5 Primary Trauma Imprints is a precision-engineered 9D immersion into the five core wounds that shape human behavior: Premature Separation, Abandonment, Rejection, Shaming, and the Absence of Love. This is a systematic journey of subconscious archaeology. By utilizing a high-intensity breathwork protocol alongside hypnotic neuro-reprogramming, this session bypasses the analytical mind to access the "somatic filing cabinet" where these traumas are stored.

This journey is not a passive meditation; it is an active, structural reset. You will breathe through layers of cellular resistance, confronting each imprint individually during dedicated breath-hold phases. The experience reaches a calculated peak with a massive primal discharge, designed to shatter the "shame-shell" and dissolve years of accumulated emotional weight. You will exit this journey not just "relaxed," but fundamentally lighter, having replaced old trauma-looping with a newly minted frequency of self-empowerment and wholeness.