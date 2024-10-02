Test - Laurel Mountain Ski Club 2.0 Inc. Memberships 2024
Senior Membership
$100
Valid for one year
WHAT YOU GET
Senior (Full) Memberships enjoy all the perks of Laurel Mountain Ski Club. This includes free or reduced fees to events as well as priority access, priority access to programs like competitions, as well as voting rights and the chance to serve in LMCS leadership.
REQUIREMENTS
Full Members should consider Laurel Mountain their "home mountain" (though you are welcome to ski and board anywhere you like). Full Members are also expected to attend the annual meeting, or give their proxy to another member of the club for annual votes.
COST
$100/year
Associate Membership
$40
Valid for one year
WHAT YOU GET
Associate Members enjoy most of the perks of Laurel Mountain Ski Club's Full Members. This includes free or reduced fees to events as well as priority access, priority access to programs like competitions, but doesn't include voting rights or the ability to serve in leadership roles.
Associate Members who wish to enjoy voting rights will have to serve on at least one committee and work at least one event each membership year.
REQUIREMENTS
Associate Members usually consider Laurel Mountain their "home mountain" but that isn't a strict requirement. Associate Members should attend at least one LMSC event each year, and participate in at least one program.
COST
$40/year
Junior Membership
$10
Valid for one year
WHAT YOU GET
Junior Memberships are for anyone ages 8-18. Junior Members enjoy most of the perks of Laurel Mountain Ski Club's Associate Members. This includes free or reduced fees to events as well as priority access, priority access to programs like competitions, but also includes access to our Youth Programs and Competitions.
REQUIREMENTS
Junior Members are between the ages of 8 and 18, and should be reside locally in in Southwestern PA, should consider Laurel Mountain their "home mountain".
At the time of a Junior Member's 18th birthday, they will automatically be upgraded to an Associate Membership.
COST
$10/year
Social Membership
$10
Valid for one year
WHO IT'S FOR
Are you just looking the opportunity to attend some events, but aren't interested in greater involvement? The Friends of Laurel Membership is just for you.
Friends of Laurel Members can attend our events, and may even be eligible for certain programs and competitions, pending capacity and availability.
REQUIREMENTS
Anyone who wants to support the community, and engage with the club socially.
COST
$10/year
