Test - Laurel Mountain Ski Club 2.0 Inc. Memberships 2024

WHAT YOU GET Associate Members enjoy most of the perks of Laurel Mountain Ski Club's Full Members. This includes free or reduced fees to events as well as priority access, priority access to programs like competitions, but doesn't include voting rights or the ability to serve in leadership roles. Associate Members who wish to enjoy voting rights will have to serve on at least one committee and work at least one event each membership year. REQUIREMENTS Associate Members usually consider Laurel Mountain their "home mountain" but that isn't a strict requirement. Associate Members should attend at least one LMSC event each year, and participate in at least one program. COST $40/year

