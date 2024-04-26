HVCHS PTO
Designer Handbag Bingo supporting the Class of 2026

259 Pennington - Titusville Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534, USA


Thank you for purchasing tickets for the Class of 2026 Designer Handbag Bingo. 


Doors open at 6:00pm, BINGO will begin at 7:00pm. We encourage you to arrive early to have time to purchase Tricky Tray and 50/50 tickets. 


The Class of 2026 appreciates your support.  We hope you have a fabulous night and our fingers are crossed that you will be the lucky winner of one of the fabulous prizes we have tonight.  Good luck! 


Thank you,

Class of 2026 Bingo Committee


Please direct questions to:

[email protected]m


Must be 18 years of age to play Bingo

NJ Gaming License ID No: 383-5-40892 / Bingo License No: BL:24-02

 

HVCHS PTO is a 501c3

