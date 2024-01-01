24.25. GMS Playbill Fees

Thank you for supporting your Playbill Performer!
THE $75 PLAYBILL FEE WILL PROVIDE:
- GMS Playbill T-Shirt (Unique designs each year). This shirt will be worn on designated days set by the director (ex: play performance days, UIL competition, fundraising events, Veteran’s Day Assembly, etc), but may be worn at other times also. Note: There will be other opportunities to purchase additional GMS Theatre shirts throughout the year.
- Meals during dress rehearsals (2 meals/show)
- GMS Theatre Boosters Membership. The Boosters Club supports GMS Theatre throughout the year by providing some meals, snacks/water before rehearsals, and funds for productions (costumes, sets, etc.)
- Optional: Parents who are interested in a theatre t-shirt are more than welcome to purchase one and wear at our events throughout the year.
CASH and CHECK payments: Please make sure you completed Mrs. Martin's Google Form, this is for Credit Card payments ONLY.