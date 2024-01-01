Logo
Learning To Live Movement Inc
Night of Strikes - Bowling Fundraiser

9201 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740, USA

Join us for a night of laughter, competition, and unforgettable moments, all while supporting a great cause.
Whether you're aiming for a perfect strike or just hoping to avoid the gutter, all skill levels are welcome. 

Compete for some dope prizes, make new connections, and celebrate making an impact. Proceeds will benefit Learning To Live Movement Inc


Date & Time: February 24th | 5pm - 8pm 
Location: Bowlero College Park, MD 9021 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740


Tickets include:
2-hours of bowling with shoes
Unlimited Soft Drinks 
Food 
Donation to Learning To Live Movement Inc

