Night of Strikes - Bowling Fundraiser

Join us for a night of laughter, competition, and unforgettable moments, all while supporting a great cause.
Whether you're aiming for a perfect strike or just hoping to avoid the gutter, all skill levels are welcome.
Compete for some dope prizes, make new connections, and celebrate making an impact. Proceeds will benefit Learning To Live Movement Inc
Date & Time: February 24th | 5pm - 8pm
Location: Bowlero College Park, MD 9021 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740
Tickets include:
2-hours of bowling with shoes
Unlimited Soft Drinks
Food
Donation to Learning To Live Movement Inc