Fiorenza's Food for Friends (F4)

Hosted by

Fiorenza's Food for Friends (F4)

About this event

Chili Cook-Off Cooking Team Application

W Gay St

West Chester, PA 19380, USA

Restaurant/Corporate Cooking Team Application
$150
Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS * 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands * Tasting supplies * Disposable Gloves * Cooking Thermometer * 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. * One Vehicle Pass for Set-up * Peoples’ Choice Voting Buckets
Hometown/Nonprofit
$75
Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS * 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands * Tasting supplies * Disposable Gloves * Cooking Thermometer * 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. * One Vehicle Pass for Set-up * Peoples’ Choice Voting Buckets
Electricity
$20
If you have chosen to rent electricity, a 120-volt outlet will be provided for SMALL appliances only. NO grills, fryers, or high- wattage appliances can be used. NO CROCK POTS. Teams will not be permitted to COOK with electricity. Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS * 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands * Tasting supplies * Disposable Gloves * Cooking Thermometer * 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. * One Vehicle Pass for Set-up * Peoples’ Choice Voting Buckets
Fee Disclaimer Information- NO purchase necessary!
$1
Zeffy is the payment platform linked to this website. Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits. Zeffy gives 100% of all donations directly to nonprofits. Zeffy relies entirely on voluntary contributions and will suggest a fee amount to cover their expenses at checkout. This field is editable for you to use at your discretion. This fee is not provided to F4.
Add a donation for Fiorenza's Food for Friends (F4)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!