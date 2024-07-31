Chili Cook-Off Cooking Team Application

Registration includes-
* 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS
* 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands
* Tasting supplies
* Disposable Gloves
* Cooking Thermometer
* 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables.
* One Vehicle Pass for Set-up
* Peoples’ Choice Voting Buckets
Registration includes-
* 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS
* 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands
* Tasting supplies
* Disposable Gloves
* Cooking Thermometer
* 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables.
* One Vehicle Pass for Set-up
* Peoples’ Choice Voting Buckets
Hometown/Nonprofit
$75
Registration includes-
* 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS
* 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands
* Tasting supplies
* Disposable Gloves
* Cooking Thermometer
* 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables.
* One Vehicle Pass for Set-up
* Peoples’ Choice Voting Buckets
Registration includes-
* 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS
* 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands
* Tasting supplies
* Disposable Gloves
* Cooking Thermometer
* 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables.
* One Vehicle Pass for Set-up
* Peoples’ Choice Voting Buckets
Electricity
$20
If you have chosen to rent electricity, a 120-volt outlet will be provided for SMALL appliances only. NO grills, fryers, or high- wattage appliances can be used. NO CROCK POTS. Teams will not be permitted to COOK with electricity.
Registration includes-
* 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS
* 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands
* Tasting supplies
* Disposable Gloves
* Cooking Thermometer
* 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables.
* One Vehicle Pass for Set-up
* Peoples’ Choice Voting Buckets
If you have chosen to rent electricity, a 120-volt outlet will be provided for SMALL appliances only. NO grills, fryers, or high- wattage appliances can be used. NO CROCK POTS. Teams will not be permitted to COOK with electricity.
Registration includes-
* 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS
* 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands
* Tasting supplies
* Disposable Gloves
* Cooking Thermometer
* 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables.
* One Vehicle Pass for Set-up
* Peoples’ Choice Voting Buckets
Fee Disclaimer Information- NO purchase necessary!
$1
Zeffy is the payment platform linked to this website. Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits. Zeffy gives 100% of all donations directly to nonprofits. Zeffy relies entirely on voluntary contributions and will suggest a fee amount to cover their expenses at checkout. This field is editable for you to use at your discretion. This fee is not provided to F4.
Zeffy is the payment platform linked to this website. Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits. Zeffy gives 100% of all donations directly to nonprofits. Zeffy relies entirely on voluntary contributions and will suggest a fee amount to cover their expenses at checkout. This field is editable for you to use at your discretion. This fee is not provided to F4.
Add a donation for Fiorenza's Food for Friends (F4)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!