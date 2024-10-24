Ridgefield Youth Football Inc's Silent Auction

Approx. Retail Value= $4350 ($1,400 per room). It's Ladies Choice for this adventure... Hammock Cove ($1,940pp) or Los Establos ($115pp) All-Inclusive Supplemental provides: 5 Nights of Luxurious Certificate Accomodations for up to 3 Rooms (6 guests) Your Choice of 4 Pampered Spa Treatments (1 Treatment Daily) Your Choice of 1 Excursion Gourmet Dining (All Meals & Beverages) Resort Amenities Please review the "small print" on this auction item. DETAILS FOR HAMMOCK COVE ANTIGUA: Hammock Cove Antigua offers upscale, adults-only luxury with private villas, plunge pools, pickleball courts and personal Guest Ambassador. Adjacent to Devil's Bridge National Park, overlooking turquoise waters, it provides impeccable holidays for discerning travelers. Please review the "small print" on this auction item *Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Villa at HAMMOCK COVE ANTIGUA- ADULTS ONLY. All reservations are subject to a minimum supplement of $306-$323 per person/per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to Waterfront Villa category may do so at additional charge of $200 per villa, per night based on availability at the time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. DETAILS FOR LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT: Choose and Adventure Daily: Zip-lining through Rainforest Rum Tasting Tour River Rafting on the Chiriqui River Coffee Plantation Tour Bird Watching at Paradise Gardens Hiking to the Lost Waterfalls Panoramic Rainforest Tour Walk along Hanging Bridges Cangilones River Tour Spa Treatment *Some Restrictions Apply. *Excludes day of arrival & departure. INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT – BOQUETE, PANAMA $165 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service) Award winning 5-star boutique Inn boasting magnificent gardens, adventure walks, & breathtaking views Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Barú Volcano set against Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen TV’s with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-Fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens. This Auction item provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms(double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued at $1,450 per room). All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person. (not day of arrival/departure) Government tax/ service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a suite category may do so for $50 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.

Approx. Retail Value= $4350 ($1,400 per room). It's Ladies Choice for this adventure... Hammock Cove ($1,940pp) or Los Establos ($115pp) All-Inclusive Supplemental provides: 5 Nights of Luxurious Certificate Accomodations for up to 3 Rooms (6 guests) Your Choice of 4 Pampered Spa Treatments (1 Treatment Daily) Your Choice of 1 Excursion Gourmet Dining (All Meals & Beverages) Resort Amenities Please review the "small print" on this auction item. DETAILS FOR HAMMOCK COVE ANTIGUA: Hammock Cove Antigua offers upscale, adults-only luxury with private villas, plunge pools, pickleball courts and personal Guest Ambassador. Adjacent to Devil's Bridge National Park, overlooking turquoise waters, it provides impeccable holidays for discerning travelers. Please review the "small print" on this auction item *Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Villa at HAMMOCK COVE ANTIGUA- ADULTS ONLY. All reservations are subject to a minimum supplement of $306-$323 per person/per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to Waterfront Villa category may do so at additional charge of $200 per villa, per night based on availability at the time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. DETAILS FOR LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT: Choose and Adventure Daily: Zip-lining through Rainforest Rum Tasting Tour River Rafting on the Chiriqui River Coffee Plantation Tour Bird Watching at Paradise Gardens Hiking to the Lost Waterfalls Panoramic Rainforest Tour Walk along Hanging Bridges Cangilones River Tour Spa Treatment *Some Restrictions Apply. *Excludes day of arrival & departure. INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT – BOQUETE, PANAMA $165 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service) Award winning 5-star boutique Inn boasting magnificent gardens, adventure walks, & breathtaking views Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Barú Volcano set against Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen TV’s with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-Fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens. This Auction item provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms(double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued at $1,450 per room). All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person. (not day of arrival/departure) Government tax/ service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a suite category may do so for $50 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.

More details...