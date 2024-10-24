Ridgefield Youth Football Inc's Silent Auction

Retail Value = Priceless
Get your one of a kind RYFC football helmet signed by the entire team. This is a priceless auction item and a wonderful way to capture your child's year with their friends. Be the hero and go home tonight with the Modified Football Helmet.
5th Grade Football Helmet
$100
Starting bid
6th Grade Football Helmet
$100
Starting bid
7th Grade Football Helmet
$100
Starting bid
8th Grade Football Helmet Team Hong
$100
Starting bid
8th Grade Football Helmet Team Marino
$100
Starting bid
Speed Wins with Peter McLean
$125
Starting bid
Pete McLean runs an athletic consulting company called Speed Wins Limited.
Most high school sports are mechanically similar, and even middle distance track & field races are largely anaerobic exercises, these sports are short in duration, a minute or two, with periods of recovery. Power is significant, and improving an athlete's fast twitch muscle response is critical to success in three respects -- linear, lateral and straight ahead or backward dimensions.
We take into account the different requirements of the sport when designing a training program and then we evaluate each athlete's strengths and weaknesses. We then decide which exercises will help address his or her weaknesses to build upon their strengths.
McLean is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine, the National Strength and Conditioning Association and the U.S. Weightlifting Federation as a level one coach. He is a graduate of Dickinson College and obtained his MS in exercise physiology from the University of Pittsburgh.
This auction item is for an evaluation and a training session.
Police Ride to School
$200
Starting bid
This is a priceless auction item. Your child will start their morning with a police ride to school from Ridgefield's finest. The winning bidder can arrange a time and date with RPD to pick up your child from home in a police car with flashing lights and sirens.Image
RVFD Ride to School
$200
Starting bid
This is a priceless auction item. Your child will start their morning with a ride to school on a firetruck with Ridgefield's Volunteer Firemen. The winning bidder can arrange a time and date with RVFD to pick up your child from home and ride to school in a fire truck with flashing lights and sirens on.
Tiger Power Football Camp
$150
Starting bid
Tiger Power Football Camp is back this summer! How can a coach or parent judge if a sports camp is helping their kid get better? Listen for the laughter. If the kids are laughing and screaming, they are learning and improving. Tiger Power Football prides itself on the volume of its training sessions. Tiger Power is a unique experience for all of our kids.
A non contact camp focused on our youth athletes (8-13 years old) , we will be instructing all of our campers in both football specific drills and exercises, Pass/catch, blocking, tackling (limited contact) and football IQ.
We will also stress athletic movement, game conditioning and speed Development. Morning sessions will include acceleration and movement prep, speed - agility training and performance enhancement which will be conducted during the first block of the day. Our coaches will then focus on football specific training with both individual skills and team concepts.
Proper tackling and contact instruction will be conducted each day to ensure your son has the most advanced contact phase technique in the game. We will stress proper body position, head placement and footwork in every phase of the tackle. This will ensure a safe and fun transition to the regular season. We will finish each day with games and competition to put everything together.
As a non-contact camp. Your child will not need any football equipment, just comfortable training gear and cleats.
Foursome of Golf @ Silver Springs Country Club
$400
Starting bid
PRIVATE GOLF IN RIDGEFIELD
18 HOLES OF PRISTINE PRIVATE GOLF IN RIDGEFIELD, CONNECTICUT
The club’s course is walker friendly, and this private golf course is compatible to all levels of play. Members are not required to have tee times.
Practice facilities are maintained to the same standards and include designated areas for chipping, putting, sand practice and driving.
This is for 2-4 people, Tuesday thru Thursday.
NY Jets Tickets 12/22
$700
Starting bid
Head over to Met Life Stadium and watch the Jets take on Rams. This auction item is 4 tickets to see the New York Jets in Section 115C, Row 10, Seats 11-14. They are AMAZING seats!
Steel Fitness
$150
Starting bid
Steel Fitness offers challenging SMALL GROUP FUNCTIONAL STRENGTH TRAINING, 50 minute workouts, 40 minute Get Shredded workouts (this is your metabolic conditioning portion of your program), and exceptional PERSONAL TRAINING ( LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE), accountability and a supportive like minded community.
This auction item is for 1 month of training.
Burn Boot Camp
$100
Starting bid
Burn Boot Camp workouts are designed for all fitness levels and can be modified up or down, so our strength and conditioning workouts will push you no matter where you are in your fitness journey. As you progress physically, you’ll also gain the important mental strength, discipline, and confidence that leads to real transformation.
At Burn Boot Camp, we believe that moms and dads who take care of themselves are better parents, better leaders, and better community members. That’s why our memberships offer complimentary Childwatch for kids 8 weeks to 12 years old. Because it’s important to be strong. You never know who you’re inspiring.
You will be receiving a 1 month membership to Burn Boot Camp in Danbury.
USA Basketball Basket
$125
Starting bid
Enjoy a basket of USA basketball gear to wear all year long.
This basket includes assorted USA Basketball apparel:
Tee shirts, quarter zips, sweatshirts
Canine Treats Basket
$45
Starting bid
This basket includes yummies for your special canine. Your dog will enjoy some Blue Buffalo Dog Food, Toppers, and Treats!
Mocks Mobile Detailing
$125
Starting bid
Family-owned business started in May 2023 serving Fairfield County, CT, Westchester County, NY and surrounding areas.
Providing mobile detailing service to families, individuals that want to skip the hasslefof driving to a detailing place and wait for service, professionals that have clients ride with them, business owners with a fleet of vehicles, etc.
They offer various pacakges of service.
Gift Certificate is for $250.
East Hills Kitchen Design Gift Certificate
$600
Starting bid
You need more than a contractor. You need a kitchen design firm.
A kitchen renovation is a huge opportunity, not just to invest in your home but in your quality of life. Do you want value and craftsmanship for the long-term? Absolutely. But you also need a space that makes your life better every day, whether you’re trying a new recipe with friends, celebrating a birthday, or helping with homework at the island.
This is where your life happens, and that’s why you need a kitchen designed for real life. We make it easier by walking with you through every step and stage, ensuring that it turns out just right. No surprises. So before you look for a contractor, start with East Hill.
Auction item includes:
Home consultation and measurement.
Floor plan and elevation with one revision.
Credit for cabinetry purchase (no obligations).
Cape May House
$600
Starting bid
Enjoy a three night stay in beautiful Cape May, NJ in a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house that sleeps 8 in the heart of Cape May's historic district. This property is just one block to the beach and several short blocks to the downtown Washington Street Mall area. Enjoy ocean views from all three floors as well as a wrap around porch. Property is just around the corner from mini-golf, arcade and the Convention Hall. House is available the weekend of May 2nd-4th 2024, May 17th-19th, or anytime in the October 2024.
RYFC Cheer D8 Basket- Fitness
$250
Starting bid
Get your fitness on with this amazing "Get In Shape" basket.
The contents of this basket include:
1-pound Bala Bangles in charcoal
Pink boxing gloves from Kick Fit
A $250 RVNA Health gift card for a running or golf evaluation
A gift card to Kick Fit for 5 free classes
Goodr sports sunglasses
A $30 gift card to Ridgefield Running Company
5-pound kettlebell
Medium-strength bands from Peloton
RYFC Cheer D10 Basket Breakfast & Barre
$125
Starting bid
B & B Basket
Breakfast and Barre
Items included are:
Pure Barre socks and 3 free classes
Fletches bagel $50 Gift Card and bag of coffee
Ridgefield Bagels and Bakes $25 Gift Card
Sunrise Cafe $20 Gift Card
Ridgefield Tigers Coffee Cup from Tiger Sports
RYFC Cheer D12 Gift Basket- Taylor Swift
$200
Starting bid
For all our Swifties out there, this basket is for you!
In my Taylor Swift Era includes:
JBL Go 4 - Ultra-Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker
Lover Jewelry Box
Love paradise Gold Decor,Heart Hands Sculpture
Taylor Swift Blanket
“I’m a Swiftie”throw pillow
Eras Tour Tote Bag & make-up bag
1989 Record
Reputation Record
Evermore Record
Midnights Record
Record Player Stand
Jorlai Record Player white and rose gold
RYFC Cheer D14 Gift Basket- Tailgate
$150
Starting bid
Get your tailgate on at our next RYFC game with this amazing basket.
This basket includes:
Titan Deep Freezer Cooler
10 piece Football serving trays
48 piece Football Party Plates
25 pack of Football Plastic Cups
10 count of HotHands hand warmers
Insulated Hot/Cold Food Carrier
2 orange/black plaid tablecloth
2 two-packs of rechargeable hand warmers
Orange Yeti 20oz
2 pack soft freezer pack
XL Insulated Cooler Bag and Food Warmer
Bluetooth Speaker
Black and orange fleece blanket
2 pack fly fan
Cooler light
HotHands Lap Warmer
RYFC 3rd/4th Modified Football Gift Basket- Lotto
$125
Starting bid
Get your coins out and scratch away because some one is getting lucky tonight....
This basket includes over $250 in lotto tickets. You're sure to find a winner somewhere in here.
RYFC 5th Tackle Gift Basket- Fishing
$130
Starting bid
Sit back, relax and wait for the fish to come to you. That right, the fish will be swimming to your worms with this amazing basket.
Items included are:
A Fishing pole
Tacklebox
Fishing net
Bait of various types
Fishing lures
Boppers
Hooks
1 Adult & 1 Child hoodie that says fish the ridge
And a paint your own fishing lure kit for children
RYFC 7th Tackle Gift Basket- Night at the Movies
$120
Starting bid
The 7th grade tackle team has put together a wonderful “Night at the Movies” basket.
Items included in this basket:
$150 gift card to Prospector Theater
2 Prospector beanies
Prospector gourmet popcorn
Chocolate covered pretzels
Candy
RYFC 8th Tackle Gift Basket- The Beard and Balls Bundle
$125
Starting bid
Get Manscaped with the best in mens groomings!
This basket has:
The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
• Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
• Interchangeable SkinSafe® Foil and Trimmer Blade Heads
• Waterproof
The Beard Hedger®
• Electric Beard Trimmer
• SkinSafe® Technology
• 20 Different Length Settings
• Waterproof
Beard Shampoo (Hydrating Cleanser)
Crop Soother (Ball Aftershave Lotion)
Crop Mop (Ball + Butt + Body Wet Wipes)
RYFC 8th Tackle Gift Basket- The Groin & Go Bundle
$100
Starting bid
Get Manscaped with the best in mens groomings!
This basket has:
The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
• Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
• Interchangeable SkinSafe® Foil and Trimmer Blade Heads
• Waterproof
The Handyman
• Compact Face Shaver
• Dual-Action SkinSafe® Blade Head
• Hybrid Long-Hair Leveler and Foil ShaverBlades
• Waterproof
The Body Bffer (Silicone Body Scrubber)
Body Wash (Daily Shower Gel)
Crop Soother (Ball Aftershave Lotion)
