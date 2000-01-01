Scramble for the Animals! Golf Tournament Fundraiser

On Course for Kindness: Golfing to Support DCHS

Join us for a swinging good time at our annual Scramble for the Animals Golf Tournament! This year, we're teeing up something special as we hit the greens for a day of fun, fundraising, and furry friends. We're thrilled to announce that this year's event is proudly sponsored by our friends at Vets Plus, who share our passion for animal welfare and community support.





On Wednesday, July 24th, grab your clubs and gather your team for 18 holes of golfing excitement on the freshly renovated Tanglewood Greens. But that's just the beginning! Throughout the day, we'll have raffles, prizes, and plenty of opportunities to win big—all while supporting a great cause.





At the "summary" part of the checkout page you will be given an option to make a donation to Zeffy to help them keep this platform free to organizations like DCHS. This donation is optional - simply choose "other" in the drop down box and leave the amount blank if you prefer not to, or if you want to do a specific amount not listed in the drop down box.





If you have questions, feel free to call 715-232-9790 or email [email protected]







