March Membership Drive

* Online newsletter featuring information on the Society’s collections, programming
and events
* Invitation to member only events
Collector
$50
Valid for one year
* Online newsletter featuring information on the Society’s collections,
programming and events
* Invitation to member only events
* 10% discount on LHMS publications
* Discounted admission for selected programs and workshops
Protector
$100
Valid for one year
* Online newsletter featuring information on the Society’s collections,
programming and events
* Invitation to member only events
* 10% discount on LHMS publications
* Discounted admission for selected programs and workshops
* A private tour of Laconia’s City Walk – Downtown (up to 10 ppl)
Preservationist
$200
Valid for one year
* Online newsletter featuring information on the Society’s collections,
programming and events
* Invitation to member only events
* 15% discount on LHMS publications
* Discounted admission for selected programs and workshops
* A private tour of Laconia’s City Walk – Downtown (up to 10 ppl)
* Complimentary Family History Service or Family Genealogy Class
Industrialist (Business Member)
$250
Valid for one year
* Recognition in and receipt of the online newsletter featuring information on the
Society’s collections, programming and events
* A link to the members business website featured on the LHMS website
* Advance notice of ticket sales and discounts to society programs and events
* Invitation to member only events
* Opportunity to be recognized as a sponsor for one (1) LHMS program or event in
the current calendar year
* 20% discount on LHMS publications
* Discounted admission for selected programs and workshops for all employees
of the business (subject to limitations)
* A private tour of Laconia’s City Walk – Downtown (up to 10 ppl)
I wish to pay by check or money order
Free
No expiration
To pay by check or money order, please indicate "Membership" on your check and mail to:
Laconia Historical & Museum Society, P.O. Box 1126, Laconia, NH 03247
