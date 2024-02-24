Laconia Historical & Museum Society

Laconia Historical & Museum Society

March Membership Drive

Interpreter
$25

Valid for one year

* Online newsletter featuring information on the Society’s collections, programming and events * Invitation to member only events
Collector
$50

Valid for one year

* Online newsletter featuring information on the Society’s collections, programming and events * Invitation to member only events * 10% discount on LHMS publications * Discounted admission for selected programs and workshops
Protector
$100

Valid for one year

* Online newsletter featuring information on the Society’s collections, programming and events * Invitation to member only events * 10% discount on LHMS publications * Discounted admission for selected programs and workshops * A private tour of Laconia’s City Walk – Downtown (up to 10 ppl)
Preservationist
$200

Valid for one year

* Online newsletter featuring information on the Society’s collections, programming and events * Invitation to member only events * 15% discount on LHMS publications * Discounted admission for selected programs and workshops * A private tour of Laconia’s City Walk – Downtown (up to 10 ppl) * Complimentary Family History Service or Family Genealogy Class
Industrialist (Business Member)
$250

Valid for one year

* Recognition in and receipt of the online newsletter featuring information on the Society’s collections, programming and events * A link to the members business website featured on the LHMS website * Advance notice of ticket sales and discounts to society programs and events * Invitation to member only events * Opportunity to be recognized as a sponsor for one (1) LHMS program or event in the current calendar year * 20% discount on LHMS publications * Discounted admission for selected programs and workshops for all employees of the business (subject to limitations) * A private tour of Laconia’s City Walk – Downtown (up to 10 ppl)
I wish to pay by check or money order
Free

No expiration

To pay by check or money order, please indicate "Membership" on your check and mail to: Laconia Historical & Museum Society, P.O. Box 1126, Laconia, NH 03247

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!