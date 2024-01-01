Logo
Eaton Rapids Teen Space
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Strut Your Stuff Youth Talent Show & Dinner Fundraiser

6044 S Clinton Trail, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827

Strut Your Stuff is back!
Eaton Rapids Teen Space is hosting a talent show, dinner, and silent auction fundraiser!
Join us for an out-of-this-world evening on May the Fourth as we host a talent show, dinner, and silent auction to support our community's youth! This fundraiser is part of Eaton Rapids Teen Space/Eaton Rapids Community Alliance’s capital campaign to raise funds for our new building project!
Enjoy a night filled with talent from our amazing young performers, bid on fantastic items in our silent auction, try your luck with our 50/50 raffle, and indulge in a delicious dinner. All proceeds will go towards building the new Teen Space building, providing a safe and exciting space for our teenagers to thrive.
May the Force be with us as we work together to make a difference!


Please note that Zeffy automatically adds a gratuity charge but you can choose to remove the tip prior to checking out.

common:freeFormsBy