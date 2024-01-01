Strut Your Stuff Youth Talent Show & Dinner Fundraiser

Strut Your Stuff is back!

Eaton Rapids Teen Space is hosting a talent show, dinner, and silent auction fundraiser!

Join us for an out-of-this-world evening on May the Fourth as we host a talent show, dinner, and silent auction to support our community's youth! This fundraiser is part of Eaton Rapids Teen Space/Eaton Rapids Community Alliance’s capital campaign to raise funds for our new building project!

Enjoy a night filled with talent from our amazing young performers, bid on fantastic items in our silent auction, try your luck with our 50/50 raffle, and indulge in a delicious dinner. All proceeds will go towards building the new Teen Space building, providing a safe and exciting space for our teenagers to thrive.

May the Force be with us as we work together to make a difference!





Please note that Zeffy automatically adds a gratuity charge but you can choose to remove the tip prior to checking out.