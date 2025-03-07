Healing Through the Arts: A Community Art Event

All ticket purchases are only $1.00. There is an option to contribute more to add to your ticket purchase. If you are able to and would like to donate more than the purchase price of $1.00, please add that amount below. Every dollar you donate remains within our community, directly supporting those in need. Your donation, through this event, will be used to purchase comfort bag items for those that we accompany to SANE exams and for those that come into our emergency shelter.

