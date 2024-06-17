MARINE CORPS – LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUNDATION
2024 Golf Tournament
Honoring
Colonel Vincent R. Kramer, USMC (Ret.)
Navy Cross Recipient
Here is more information ...
Where: *Basking Ridge Country Club, 185 Madisonville Rd., Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
When: Monday: June 17, 2024.
Start Time: Event Registration begins at 0900 hours. Breakfast/Colors at 0930 hours. Shotgun Start at 1100 hours
Format: Individual Stroke Play/Scramble.
Entry Fee: $285 per person. Entry fees include Green Fees and Cart Fees, Bag Drop Service, Driving Range, Putting Green Access, Locker Room Access.
Full Breakfast Chafer Items: Scrambled Eggs, Hickory Smoked Bacon & Country Sausage,
Freshly baked Croissants, Baked Bagels, Assorted Muﬃns, Danish Pastries, Cream Cheese, Butter, Jams & Jellies. Coﬀee, Tea, Orange Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Apple Juice and Cranberry Juice.
Half Way House and Tee Shelters at #3 and #16. Refreshments
Dinner Buﬀet: Full Dinner/Dessert, Guest of Honor and Awards at 1600 hours.
Departure: 1800 hours, SHARP.
Contacts:
Ron Bibbo, Chairman (908) 442-5803 [email protected]
Joe Hann (908) 500-3755 [email protected]
*All players must comply with the club dress code, which states:
No men’s hats or caps permitted in the Clubhouse. Proper golf attire must be always worn. Dress for men is Bermuda mid-length shorts, slacks, and collared shirts;
Dress for women is Bermuda mid-length shorts, culottes, slacks and collared shirts or blouses.
Absolutely no jeans, short-shorts, cargo shorts, tank tops or tee shirts. The Pro Staﬀ is the ﬁnal authority on questionable attire. A shirt with a collar must be worn, shorts must be at least
mid-thigh in length, and non-metal spike shoes are required.