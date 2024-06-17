MARINE CORPS – LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUNDATION

2024 Golf Tournament

Honoring

Colonel Vincent R. Kramer, USMC (Ret.)

Navy Cross Recipient

Here is more information ...

Where: *Basking Ridge Country Club, 185 Madisonville Rd., Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

When: Monday: June 17, 2024.

Start Time: Event Registration begins at 0900 hours. Breakfast/Colors at 0930 hours. Shotgun Start at 1100 hours

Format: Individual Stroke Play/Scramble.

Entry Fee: $285 per person. Entry fees include Green Fees and Cart Fees, Bag Drop Service, Driving Range, Putting Green Access, Locker Room Access.

Full Breakfast Chafer Items: Scrambled Eggs, Hickory Smoked Bacon & Country Sausage,

Freshly baked Croissants, Baked Bagels, Assorted Muﬃns, Danish Pastries, Cream Cheese, Butter, Jams & Jellies. Coﬀee, Tea, Orange Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Apple Juice and Cranberry Juice.

Half Way House and Tee Shelters at #3 and #16. Refreshments

Dinner Buﬀet: Full Dinner/Dessert, Guest of Honor and Awards at 1600 hours.

Departure: 1800 hours, SHARP.

Contacts:

Ron Bibbo, Chairman (908) 442-5803 [email protected]

Joe Hann (908) 500-3755 [email protected]

*All players must comply with the club dress code, which states:

No men’s hats or caps permitted in the Clubhouse. Proper golf attire must be always worn. Dress for men is Bermuda mid-length shorts, slacks, and collared shirts;

Dress for women is Bermuda mid-length shorts, culottes, slacks and collared shirts or blouses.

Absolutely no jeans, short-shorts, cargo shorts, tank tops or tee shirts. The Pro Staﬀ is the ﬁnal authority on questionable attire. A shirt with a collar must be worn, shorts must be at least

mid-thigh in length, and non-metal spike shoes are required.