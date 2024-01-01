Strong Women, Strong Connections | Bismarck

Communities thrive when women business owners succeed, and we know that business ownership can seem like a vast, overwhelming road at times. During Strong Women, Strong Connections, attendees can engage with a panel of local business owners about their experiences in ownership, explore challenges and solutions, and make connections with peers and other business resources who can help them move forward on their business journey.





Not a business owner? That's okay! Whether you own a business or support women business owners, you're welcome here. Chamber leaders, economic developers, community supporters, business lenders, accountants, etc., are all encouraged to attend.





Bring your business cards, invite a friend, and get ready for this event designed to inspire and connect you with other strong women!





What to Expect







8:00 AM - 8:30 AM | Registration

Registration is simple. When you arrive, we'll scan your ticket. Printed or virtual tickets are both accepted. After that, you're free to grab your breakfast, some coffee, and a seat!





8:30 AM - 8:50 AM | Speed Networking

Do you feel awkward walking into a networking situation? Introducing yourself to new people can feel intimidating for some. Don't worry, we've got you covered! This facilitated networking activity will take care of the awkward hello and wondering if you should shake hands, fist bump, or clink elbows post-pandemic.





8:50 AM - 9:50 AM | Panel Conversation

We've got a lot to cover, so the program will start promptly at 8:50 AM to leave room for questions and conversation. Feel free to enjoy your breakfast during the panel. We encourage audience participation, too. If you have a question for the panelist, raise your hand!





9:50 AM - 10:00 AM | That's a Wrap!

We understand you're all busy so we'll get you back to your day at 10:00 AM. Unless you want to put it off a little longer, you're welcome to stick around!