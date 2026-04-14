8th Anniversary Dinner Dance

About this event
Your entire table is reserved for your group. Come anytime - no worries of your seat being taken! The members of your party must have their ticket to enter or name listed on the reservation.
Open seating for individuals or small groups who prefer flexible placement. Individual Seat / Open seating.
A great opportunity to meet new friends or have a small group of friends purchase on their own. You have an option to purchase all 8 seats if available.
Reserved for parishioners who wish to meet and connect with others in a friendly, faith-based environment. This is a space for fellowship and friendship—not exclusively for dating. Important: Individual seat only (no group table purchase allowed). A max of 4 tickets can be purchased in 1 transaction.
Corkage Policy
Guests are welcome to bring their own wine. A corkage fee of $20 per bottle will apply.
Please note that outside liquor and beer are not permitted.
Bottles are to be left with the bartenders.
Wrist bands will be provided to each person assigned to the table.
2 bottles MAXIMUM. Policy will be enforced!
We are deeply grateful for your generous support as a Gold Sponsor of our Church Community Dinner & Dance.
Your sponsorships and donations help us keep ticket costs affordable for our parish community while making this special evening possible.
Thanks to your support, we’ll be able to enjoy a delicious dinner, great entertainment, a photo booth with a free keepsake photo, and so much more!
Your business or family name will be prominently displayed on our main event banner and recognized throughout the evening as we celebrate together in faith, fellowship, and joy. Thank you for helping bring our community together.
Thank you for supporting our Church Community Dinner & Dance as a Silver Sponsor.
Your sponsorships and donations help us keep ticket costs affordable so more of our parish family can attend and enjoy this celebration.
Thanks to your generosity, we’ll be able to enjoy a delicious dinner, great entertainment, a photo booth with a free keepsake photo, and so much more!
Your business or family name will be proudly featured on our shared event banner and acknowledged during this joyful evening of fellowship and celebration.
We sincerely thank you for your support as a Bronze Sponsor of our Church Community Dinner & Dance.
Your sponsorships and donations help us keep ticket prices down so everyone can participate in this special evening.
Thanks to your support, we’ll be able to enjoy a delicious dinner, great entertainment, a photo booth with a free keepsake photo, and so much more!
Your business or family name will be included on our shared banner displayed in the Parish Hall during the event, as we come together in faith, friendship, and celebration.
Select this option if you would like to donate one or more tickets to an individual or family. Please let us know if you would prefer to remain anonymous, and whether you already have the name(s) of the recipients you would like to gift them to.
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