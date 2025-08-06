8th Annual African Heritage Gala (AHG 2025)

Nguvu (East African Swahili language for "strength," emphasizing personal potential) | GENERAL ADMISSION. - includes meal and entertainment - Red carpet photoshoot
Tayri (North African Tamazight language for "couple," emphasizing strong friendship) | COUPLE ADMISSION. - Two people - includes meal and entertainment - Red carpet photoshoot
Ubuntu (South African philosophy emphasizing group unity) | GROUP ADMISSION. - Eight people - includes meal and entertainment - Red carpet photoshoot
Diara (Mali Bambara language emphasizing wealth, leadership, generosity and wisdom) | VIP ADMISSION. - Complimentary non-alcoholic wine - Premium seating and seat reservation - Recognition by host - Includes meal and entertainment - Red carpet photoshoot
