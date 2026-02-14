8th Annual Back the Heroes Rumble Car Show

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About this event
Sponsorship includes:
-10x10 Booth Space
-Logo on Trophy of Choice
-Center Logo on Sponsorship Banner
-Day of event mentions by DJ/Event Organizers
-Dedicated social media post with link to company website
-Logo on Event T-shirt
Sponsorship includes:
-10x10 Booth Space
-Logo on Trophy of Choice
-Logo on Sponsorship Banner
-Day of event mentions by DJ/Event Organizers
-Dedicated social media post with link to company website
-Logo on Event T-shirts
Sponsorship includes:
-10x10 Booth Space
-Logo on Sponsorship Banner
-Day of event mentions by DJ/Event Organizers
-Dedicated social media post with link to company website
-Logo on Event T-shirts
Sponsorship includes:
-10x10 Booth Space
-Logo on Sponsorship Banner
-Day of event mentions by DJ/Event Organizers
-Dedicated social media post with link to company website
-Logo on Event T-shirts
Sponsorship includes:
-Logo on Sponsorship Banner
-Day of event mentions by DJ/Event Organizers
-Dedicated social media post with link to company website
-Logo on Event T-shirts
$
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