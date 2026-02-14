Back The Heroes Rumble

Hosted by

Back The Heroes Rumble

About this event

8th Annual Back the Heroes Rumble Car Show

4101 Bach Buxton Rd

Batavia, OH 45103, USA

Chief Sponsorship item
Chief Sponsorship
$1,500

Sponsorship includes:

-10x10 Booth Space

-Logo on Trophy of Choice

-Center Logo on Sponsorship Banner

-Day of event mentions by DJ/Event Organizers

-Dedicated social media post with link to company website

-Logo on Event T-shirt

Battalion Chief Sponsorship item
Battalion Chief Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship includes:

-10x10 Booth Space

-Logo on Trophy of Choice

-Logo on Sponsorship Banner

-Day of event mentions by DJ/Event Organizers

-Dedicated social media post with link to company website

-Logo on Event T-shirts

Captain Sponsorship item
Captain Sponsorship
$750

Sponsorship includes:

-10x10 Booth Space

-Logo on Sponsorship Banner

-Day of event mentions by DJ/Event Organizers

-Dedicated social media post with link to company website

-Logo on Event T-shirts

Lieutenant item
Lieutenant
$500

Sponsorship includes:

-10x10 Booth Space

-Logo on Sponsorship Banner

-Day of event mentions by DJ/Event Organizers

-Dedicated social media post with link to company website

-Logo on Event T-shirts

Sergeant Sponsorship item
Sergeant Sponsorship
$250

Sponsorship includes:

-Logo on Sponsorship Banner

-Day of event mentions by DJ/Event Organizers

-Dedicated social media post with link to company website

-Logo on Event T-shirts

Add a donation for Back The Heroes Rumble

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