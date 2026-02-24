Brindle Buddies & Friends Inc

Hosted by

Brindle Buddies & Friends Inc

About this event

8th Annual Basket Social

300 Cherry St

Coplay, PA 18037, USA

General Admission (EVERYONE ENTERING MUST HAVE A TICKET)
$10
Available until Jun 4

Everyone entering must have a ticket. This includes a set of 25 Tickets.

1 Extra Sheet
$8
The Brindle Deal
$25

4 sheets of 25 tickets= 100 tickets

Only can be under 1 person

Everyone needs an Admission Ticket to enter.

The Buddies Deal
$50

8 sheets of 25 tickets=200 tickets
2 bonus sheets of 25 tickets for a total of 250 tickets.

Only can be under 1 person

Everyone needs an Admission Ticket to enter.

The Friends Deal
$75

12 sheets of 25 tickets=300 tickets
5 bonus sheets of 25 tickets for a total of 425 tickets.

Can only be under 1 person

Everyone needs an Admission Ticket to enter.

The Big Dog Deal
$100

16 sheets of 25 tickets=400 tickets
9 bonus sheets of 25 tickets for a total of 625 tickets.

Can only be under 1 person

Everyone needs an Admission Ticket to enter.

High Value Raffle (5 tickets)
$5

These tickets are for our high value items. Normally 5-8 items.

High Value Raffle (15 Tickets)
$15

These tickets are for our high value items. Normally 5-8 items.

High Value Raffle (25 Tickets)
$20

These tickets are for our high value items. Normally 5-8 items.

50/50 (1 Ticket)
$2
50/50 (3 Tickets)
$5
50/50 (10 Tickets)
$10
50/50 (25 Tickets)
$20

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!